Former Netflix Creative Director Takes Water To A New Level

Published May 8, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of my schoolteachers explained marketing by describing a product with a new ingredient - aquamarine blue - aqua, water, marine, the sea, aquamarine blue, blue water. A former creative director of Netflix took this to a new level. His startup sells Liquid Death - Liquid Death canned water. Business Insider says, in this case, there's a genuine target market - the straightedge punk crowd who abstain from alcohol or drugs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition