Australia's $50 Note Is Printed With A Typo

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia printed currency with a typo. The $50 bill pictures Edith Cowan, Australia's first female member of parliament. A quote in tiny letters says, "it is a great responsibility to be the only woman here." Responsibility is misspelled, missing the last I. So it's, responsibilty. Australia will correct this on future bills after printing the error 46 million times. It's MORNG EDITION.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's MORNING EDITION.

INSKEEP: Sorry, typo. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.