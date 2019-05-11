Moms: Tell Us What You Really Want This Mother's Day

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Flowers, cards, breakfast in bed - or maybe sleep in and go out for a nice brunch. Chances are, some combination of these things are happening tomorrow among the estimated 84% of American adults who will celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow. And according to the National Retail Federation, a lot of cash is going to the cause - up to $25 billion. But will they get it right? Or will they just fall into the groove of flowers, cards, breakfast in bed?

Moms, it's time to hear from you. What do you really want? The to-do list done without nagging, thank you very much? Peace and quiet? Tickets to the Backstreet Boys? We don't judge. Tweet us what you really want for Mother's Day. Tweet us @npratc, and we will share some of your tweets on tomorrow's program.