After 6 Years In Local Paper's Classified Ads, Throne Finally Sells

Published May 13, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We don't yet know how "Game Of Thrones" ends, but the saga of a Canadian throne is over. Larry Johnson tried to sell a carved replica of a grand wooden chair. He listed it in a paper, the Prince George Citizen, and kept advertising six years. The CBC reports the seller dropped his price from $5,000 to $1,000, and at last, a pub owner bought it. You, too, can sit in the throne if you're in the pub on your birthday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition