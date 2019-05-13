After 6 Years In Local Paper's Classified Ads, Throne Finally Sells

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We don't yet know how "Game Of Thrones" ends, but the saga of a Canadian throne is over. Larry Johnson tried to sell a carved replica of a grand wooden chair. He listed it in a paper, the Prince George Citizen, and kept advertising six years. The CBC reports the seller dropped his price from $5,000 to $1,000, and at last, a pub owner bought it. You, too, can sit in the throne if you're in the pub on your birthday. It's MORNING EDITION.