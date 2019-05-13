Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Pleads Guilty In Man's 2018 Beating

A Wake County Sheriff's Deputy pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he sicced a police dog on an unarmed man after punching him four times. Cameron Broadwell will permanently surrender his law enforcement certification as part of his plea.

The News and Observer reports that jurors were shown footage of the April 2018 incident where Broadwell released the dog on Kyron Hinton. The video shows Broadwell rushing Hinton without consulting several of the officers on the scene.

Hinton suffered multiple bites and a fractured bone near his eye. Hinton died in February from unrelated causes, a day after receiving an $83,000 settlement from Wake County.

Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway gave Broadwell a suspended 45-day jail sentence for today's plea, placing him on unsupervised probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 WFAE