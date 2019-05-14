© 2020 WFAE
Expensive Cup Of Coffee Sells Out In Southern California

Published May 14, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with one of the wonders of the world - the world's most expensive cup of coffee. KABC reports on Klatch Coffee Roasters of LA. They sold coffee made from Panama beans at $75 per cup. The company VP says, it's like nothing you've ever tried, which is true since I've never tried to pay $75 for coffee. But most of us will never know because so many people paid that they've already sold out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

