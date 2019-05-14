Is Your Family Fighting Over Screens? We Want To Help

NPR is doing a series of stories about young people and screen time, and we'd like to hear your questions and concerns.

We want to hear from families who are dealing with tech overuse, such as video game or social media obsessions that affect young people's lives. We will call in experts and help you answer your questions.

We'd also like to talk with parents about their own relationship with technology as it affects their parenting.

Please fill out the form below — or click here — to tell us about your experience.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.