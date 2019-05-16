North Carolina Brewery Offers Reward For Return Of Stolen Van

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A brewery in Charlotte, N.C., had its company van stolen. The unknown brewing company posted a reward offer on Facebook to whoever found it. The reward - a keg party. It took a whopping 42 minutes for the van to be found. Maybe the reward helped. Maybe it was the giant company logo that's painted on the side of the van. One Facebook commenter wrote, sounds like all we need to do to have a keg party is hide your van from you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.