Doctors In Poland Prepared To Deliver 5 Babies And Then A 6th Arrived

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Doctors in Krakow, Poland, were all prepared to deliver quintuplets when an expectant mom arrived on Monday. The head of the clinical neonatology unit says five teams of doctors were ready to take care of five babies. And then came the surprise - a sixth baby that no one was expecting. The two boys and four girls were slightly premature, but doctors say they should go home in a few months. Their mom says, we'll have to rearrange things a bit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.