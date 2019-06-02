Friends And Family Remember Victims Of Virginia Beach Shooting

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

This morning we're remembering the victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. 12 people were killed. Most of them were city employees. Their friends and family members have been remembering them on social media this weekend. We wanted to read some of what they've written about their loved ones.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Sinda Price, a friend of Laquita Brown, wrote in a Facebook post, I can't believe she's gone. She said Brown was one of those people who just lit up a room - every room. And now that light is gone.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Christopher Kelly Rapp had recently moved to Virginia Beach and joined Tidewater Pipe and Drums. In a Facebook post, Rapp's bandmates said they are heartbroken and that he was quiet but had a passion for the pipes and Scottish culture.

Mary Louise Gayle loved her family and loved life, wrote her friend Kenneth Ashby. He remembered a trip that Gayle took to California a few years ago. All she could think about was stepping in the Pacific so she could say she touched both oceans in the same day.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Every time you see these events on the news, you think, that would never happen to my family, wrote a relative of Michelle Missy Langer. Tabitha Langer wrote, this is such a sad time. And I pray for God to help heal our broken hearts. We love you, and we will miss you greatly.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And Ervin Cox said his heart is hurting over his brother Ryan Keith Cox's death. I won't hear his beautiful singing voice at church or at home anymore. I loved my brother and will truly miss his caring soul until we meet again in heaven.

