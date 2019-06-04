© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remember The Pogo Stick? It's Back — Move Over Electric Scooter

Published June 4, 2019 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe you've heard that a handful of American cities have been overtaken by electric scooters. But if scooting your way from point A to point B doesn't capture your real spirit, I give you the pogo stick. No joke - a startup called Cangoroo plans to deploy pogo sticks in Sweden this summer, after that, in London and San Francisco. They're promoting the added fitness element and, of course, the statement it makes, because nothing says I have arrived like a pogo stick. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition