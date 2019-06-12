Want A Plastic Bag? Canadian Grocery Will Try To Shame You

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Charging a few cents for a single-use plastic bag is not deterring enough people, so one grocery store in Canada is exploring a new motivator to change behavior - shame. Customers of the East West Market in Vancouver who forget their bags will have to carry home a plastic bag with an embarrassing phrase printed on the outside. Need a plastic bag? - fine. But you will carry home your vegetables in something that might read, wart ointment wholesale, or, into the weird adult video emporium. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.