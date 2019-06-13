© 2020 WFAE
Street Outside NASA Headquarters Renamed: Hidden Figures Way

Published June 13, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson were three black mathematicians who made enormous contributions to U.S. spaceflight in the 1960s. They were overlooked until a book was published, then a movie - "Hidden Figures." And now the street outside of NASA Headquarters has a new name, Hidden Figures Way. This coincides with an anniversary. In July, it'll be 50 years since NASA astronauts first walked on the moon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition