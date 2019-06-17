World War II Veteran Graduates From High School At Age 94

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. William C. Wagner couldn't go to his high school graduation ceremony. He would've liked to, but it was 1944, and while visiting the draft board, Wagner says he was told, punk, you've got a number. You got to go - to World War II, that is. So this weekend, his son arranged for him to walk the stage at Tilden High School in Chicago. Wagner, who's 94, said his graduation day was the second-best day of his life. The best was his wedding.