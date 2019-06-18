Caveat Emptor: Something To Keep In Mind When Shopping Online

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reminder that you get what you pay for. A Florida man bought real estate online, paying what seemed like a bargain - about $9,000 for what was advertised as a villa. He was buying property in Fort Lauderdale, a strip of land between two actual villas, 100 feet long and 1 foot wide. If the man wants to build a villa, he just has to make it very, very narrow and tear down the wall that's now atop his property. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.