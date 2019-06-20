© 2020 WFAE
By Tom Huizenga
Published June 20, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT
Beethoven at the disco.

Updated Nov. 5, 2020: Anxiety? What anxiety!? Try these calming tracks guaranteed to lower the blood pressure by artists from Chopin and Nils Frahm to Bach and Brian Eno, each in their most stress-busting mode.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical 's Tom Huizenga , which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify , Apple Music .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
