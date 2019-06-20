Updated Nov. 5, 2020: Anxiety? What anxiety!? Try these calming tracks guaranteed to lower the blood pressure by artists from Chopin and Nils Frahm to Bach and Brian Eno, each in their most stress-busting mode.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical 's Tom Huizenga , which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify , Apple Music .

