Taco Bell Hotel Opens For A Limited Time In Palm Springs

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Say you love Taco Bell. I get it. I love a Chalupa Supreme like anyone else. But do you love it enough to sleep with it? For a few days in August, the chain is opening a Taco Bell-themed hotel in Palm Springs. For 169 bucks a night, guests will enjoy all kinds of taco-inspired decor, a gift shop selling Taco Bell swag. And the dining room serves - what else? My father often says, there's no accounting for the judgment of others, but reservations for the hotel did sell out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.