Little Rock Diner Menu Item: 'My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry'

Published July 4, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A diner called Mama D's in Little Rock, Ark., is getting attention for a particular menu item called My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry. For $4.25, you can get a side of French fries and chicken wings added to your entree. Now, is underestimating one's hunger a purely feminine phenomenon? Of course not. But it's brilliant marketing because even if I secretly did just want to nibble off my partner's plate, now I'm definitely going to order my own double cheeseburger, thank you very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

