Airplane Stowaways Are More Common Than You Might Think

Published July 5, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT

About four people try to stow away in the wheel well of international passenger planes each year, according to Jeff Guzzetti, former safety investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. The vast majority die from freezing temperatures, low oxygen and falling. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Guzzetti.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.