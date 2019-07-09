Rare Orange-Colored Bird Spotted On British Highway

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A rare-looking bird was spotted on a highway in England. He was covered head to toe in this bright orange-yellow color and seemed like he couldn't fly. An animal rescue hospital retrieved the bird, and turns out, he wasn't some kind of mythical creature come to warn us of the end of the world, just a regular gull who'd gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric. On Facebook, the hospital said they didn't know how it happened, but apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he's just fine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.