© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Jersey Restaurant To Cater To Pizza Crust Lovers

Published July 15, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Think for a minute about the dizzying number of pizza crust options - thin crust, thick crust, stuffed crust, gluten-free crust. A restaurant in New Jersey is taking it one step further. Later this month, they'll start selling literally just crust. Villa Italian Kitchen says they know that the crust is everyone's favorite part of the pizza. And yes, maybe, but at the risk of offending crust-lovers, isn't that what breadsticks are for? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition