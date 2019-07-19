KLM Airlines Was Asked: Which Seats Are The Safest In A Crash?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This may fall into the category of advice that doesn't help, even if it's true. A Twitter account linked with the airline KLM responded to trivia questions. Somebody asked, which seats are the safest in a crash? And KLM responded that seats in the middle are better; the seats at the ends are worse. Some people were baffled that an airline would bring up plane crashes at all. Truth is, if your plane goes down, the safest place to be is somewhere else.