Special Coverage: Highlights And Analysis Of Mueller Hearings
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today. The committees subpoenaed Muller last month, instructing him to appear and respond to questions about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
This hour-long special report from the NPR Politics team analyzes what Mueller further revealed today.
