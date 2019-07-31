DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Frank O'Rourke reacted as anyone would after a shark bite. He was surfing by the pier in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and a shark bit his elbow, leaving teeth marks. His friend, RJ Berger, told WJXT that O'Rourke skipped the hospital and made the best of a bloody situation.

RJ BERGER: He immediately went to a bar because people - he's like, I got bit by a shark, and people were like, I'll buy you drinks. So he went and hung out at the pier.

GREENE: Shark bites man. Man shows off. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.