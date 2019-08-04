Volunteers Help In El Paso

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And today, we will continue to bring you the latest on the shootings in Ohio and Texas. Saturday's attack in El Paso, the eighth-deadliest in modern U.S. history, has left that city in mourning. But like with so many tragedies, it also brought out the best in people.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the El Paso Police Department tweeted blood needed urgently. And within hours, hundreds of people showed up to donate. At one donation center, a line of people stretched all around the building. As they waited patiently to help, other volunteers brought them pizza and water. We stay together in hard times, twenty-year-old Jonathan Barreras told Texas Monthly magazine. Even though we're different colors and races, we come here together.