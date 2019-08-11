© 2020 WFAE
Simone Biles Continues To Break Records

Published August 11, 2019 at 8:04 AM EDT

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

We're in awe of Simone Biles. She's already broken a bundle of records, and she's made history again. At the U.S. gymnastics championship on Friday, she became the first gymnast to land a double-double in competition. In her dismount from the balance beam, she soared in a double twisting, double somersault dismount.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Here it comes - two flips, two twists, never been done in competition.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: That makes everything just a little bit more palatable.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It does make everything more palatable, doesn't it? If Biles can complete the double-double in international competition, they're going to name it after her. It would be the third move with her name on it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Weekend Edition Sunday