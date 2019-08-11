Sunday Puzzle: Cut And Paste
On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar phrase in the form of ___ and ___ in which the first word starts with the letter C. I'll give you the last word of the phrase, you tell me the missing first word.
Example: PASTE --> CUT
1. MOUSE
2. ROBBERS
3. SAUCER
4. TIE
5. BULL
6. CARRY
7. ALE
8. PUNISHMENT
9. DAGGER
10. UNUSUAL
11. EFFECT
12. WHEY
13. WESTERN
14. BURN
15. GOWN
16. SUGAR
17. RELEASE
18. POLLUX
19. DRIVER
20. GET IT
Last week's challenge:Think of a two-letter and a five-letter word that are synonyms. The two-letter word and the last syllable of the five-letter word sound like new words that are antonyms. What words are these?
Challenger answer: Hi, hello --> high, low
Winner:Mark Nelson of Santa Barbara, Calif.
This week's challenge:Think of a common 5-letter word. If you insert an E after the second letter, you'll get a common 6-letter word. If instead you insert an E after the fourth letter, you'll get another 6-letter word. And if instead you insert an E at the end, you'll get still another 6-letter word. What words are these?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Aug. 15at 3 p.m. ET.
