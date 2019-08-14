© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hong Kong Protests In Focus

Published August 14, 2019 at 10:06 AM EDT
Pro-democracy protestors carry safety barriers to block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport.
Pro-democracy protestors carry safety barriers to block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport.

Protests inside an airport in Hong Kong grew violent this week, as anti-government demonstrations continued for another week.

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 13, 2019

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2019

— NPR (@NPR) August 13, 2019

Chinese state media released videos of troop movement by China near the Hong Kong border.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted “Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why?” It wasn’t immediately apparent who the “many” he was referring to are.

What are the potential outcomes of these demonstrations? What is causing the violence?

We provide analysis on these protests.

GUESTS

Frank Langfitt, Correspondent, NPR’s London bureau; author, “The Shanghai Free Taxi: Journeys with the Hustlers and Rebels of the New China;” @franklangfitt

Scott Kennedy, Trustee chair, Chinese Business and Economics, Center for Strategic and International Studies; @KennedyCSIS

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.