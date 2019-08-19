103-Year-Old Woman Breaks Skydiving Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A woman went skydiving in Snohomish County, Wash. On KING 5 News, Kathryn Hodges spoke to her son before she made the leap.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KATHRYN HODGES: This is going to be a record?

WARREN HODGES: This is going to be a record, mother.

K HODGES: Oh, well, hallelujah.

GREENE: It may be a record because Hodges is 103 years old. She flew past the Guinness World Record holder for oldest woman tandem skydiving. That woman was 100 years old. Hodges said it's fun, so why not have some fun? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.