Helicopter Visit Is Not Welcomed In Florida Community

Published August 20, 2019 at 6:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Kfir Baranes just wanted to surprise a friend with a visit on her 45th birthday. He dropped by her backyard in Coral Springs, Fla., in a helicopter. He thought he'd take her kids for a ride in the chopper. The neighbors were horrified. They called the police, and the fire department shut down the street. Baranes is now fighting a fine saying he was on private property. He had to leave, but he later came back to the party in a car. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

