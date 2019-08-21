Time Capsule In Derry, N.H., Turns Up Empty

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. 1969 was a really big year. There was the moon landing, Woodstock, and the people of Derry, N.H., made a time capsule. This year, library staff cracked it open to see what was left behind.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CARA POTTER: We were a little horrified to find that there was nothing in it.

KING: The town's library director Cara Potter told TV station WMUR that no one had a list of what was supposed to be in the capsule. And now she wonders if it was empty all along. Trippy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.