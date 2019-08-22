Howard University Receives Donation From NBA Star To Start Golf Team

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NBA superstar and golf lover Steph Curry gave students and faculty at Howard University a special gift on their first week of classes. On Monday, Curry announced he'd be sponsoring the historically black college's first Division I men's and women's golf teams. He spoke about the sponsorship in a video that the university posted on Twitter.

STEPHEN CURRY: To provide scholarships for men and women to play the game, to go to Howard, to invest in their education. It's just exciting to be a part of that mission, that journey, that process.

Curry says he was inspired by this random encounter that he had back in January. He was visiting Howard's campus, and he met a student, a fellow golfer named Otis Ferguson IV. And Curry says Ferguson was just so enthusiastic.

CURRY: I know Otis talked about wanting to start a golf club here. And he was sending out flyers, trying to make a lot of people come to a room on Howard's campus and just get people interested in the game. But he wanted to take it to another level.

GREENE: Kery Davis, director of athletics at Howard, sees this program as an opportunity to expose Howard's largely African American student body to a sport that is still overwhelmingly white, and also, to give them something they can share with their families.

KERY DAVIS: Grandfathers will play with their grandchildren. We want that for our young students. We want them to have that part of their culture exposed to a game that you can play over the course of a lifetime.

KING: Davis says his email inbox is already being flooded by students who want to join the team, and so he is aiming high.

DAVIS: My hope is and my goal is let's win a national championship. You're going to do it, let's be the best at it.

KING: The new Howard University golf team will tee off next school year.

