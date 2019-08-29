© 2020 WFAE
'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Back At Work Following Chemotherapy

By Richard Gonzales
Published August 29, 2019 at 7:53 PM EDT

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, is back at work hosting the popular TV game show. In a video Twitter post, the 79-year-old Trebek says, " It's going to be a good year," following chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The announcement comes just five months after Trebek revealed that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, declaring "I'm going to fight this." A couple of months later, he said he was doing so well, it was " mind-boggling."

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over," Trebek said in a video released by his show's producers Thursday. "I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now."

Trebek actually returned to taping the show on July 22, his birthday. The video features footage of a cake being presented to him.

The 36th season of Jeopardy! will begin airing on Sept. 9.

Richard Gonzales
