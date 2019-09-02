This Is Your Brain On Vegan Cake Mix

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was a short-lived victory for British Transport Police. Officers were called to Gatwick Airport after a suitcase was discovered containing 25 plastic bags all containing white powder. An epic drug bust for sure, right? Nope. Tests revealed that the powder was actually vegan cake mix. The owner of a vegan restaurant in London and Brighton was transferring the ingredients. After getting the case back, the owner promised officers a slice of vegan cake for their trouble. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.