Internet Campaign Saves University's FogCam

Published September 3, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world nearly lost a chance to see the fog in San Francisco. FogCam almost closed. San Francisco State University calls it the world's oldest running webcam. Since 1994, it has shown campus life and the city's famous weather. Curators meant to shut it down last weekend, but the Internet mounted a hashtag campaign - #SaveTheFogCam. So it stays on; proof that the Internet, while still young, is old enough for historic preservation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

