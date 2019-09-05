© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quit Your Job? Tell Us Your Story

By Yuki Noguchi
Published September 5, 2019 at 9:48 AM EDT

What's the best way you've ever quit a job? Did you write a nice, polite letter to your manager? Or throw your computer out the window and yell, "I quit!"

Whether you're proud or maybe not so proud of how you did it, NPR's Life Kit wants to hear your story.

We want details about why you decided it was time to leave your old job, how you prepared for the transition, what you said during your exit interview, all of it. We want to know what worked for you and whether there's anything you wish you'd done differently.

Tell us by filling out the form at this link.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form. Thanks!

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi