Families, Friends, Colleagues Remember Legendary Journalist Cokie Roberts

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Today in Washington, D.C., family, colleagues, friends and members of the public gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle for a funeral Mass to honor Cokie Roberts. She died on Tuesday at the age of 75 after complications from breast cancer. The Mass was a solemn remembrance but also an occasion to celebrate a woman who was a pioneer in journalism - and, of course, a dear friend and colleague to us here at NPR. Among the speakers this morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who described Cokie as an American icon.

NANCY PELOSI: She said that she was the only one in her family who did not run for office, and she wanted journalism to be her public service. And indeed, it was. With the knowledge and understanding developed as a daughter of the Congress, she illuminated the workings of Congress in the fairest possible way with respect for all views for people across America.

MARTIN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking today at a funeral Mass held here in Washington, D.C., for Cokie Roberts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.