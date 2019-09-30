The Complicated Business of Plantation Tourism

Southern plantation homes draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, from history buffs to engaged couples scouting potential wedding locations.

Not everyone who visits these sites of early American history wants to be reminded of the enslavement practices that kept them afloat financially. It’s an ongoing source of tension for tour guides and re-enactors working at plantations.

Our guests talk through the complexities of plantation tourism.

GUESTS

Derek Alderman, Professor of cultural geography, University of Tennessee; Founder and initiative coordinator, Tourism RESET. @MLKStreet

Lacey Wilson, Historic interpreter, the Owens-Thomas House and Slave Quarters

Niya Bates, Director, African American History at Monticello.; @TJMonticello

Elon Cook Lee, Program director, curator, the Center for Reconciliation; the humanities consultant for the Robbins House.; @CFRRI

