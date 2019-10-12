Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the pope's next new rule? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The wine for the sacrament can be served in a pod.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Shannon O'Neill.

SHANNON O'NEILL: He said that Ellen and Roy Moore can attend a WNBA game together.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The pope will allow nuns to fly again.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

CHIOKE I’ANSON: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Chioke I’Anson. Thanks also to...

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: ...Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Shannon O'Neill. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

