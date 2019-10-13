Sunday Puzzle: Fill In The Blank

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar phrase in the form "___ to the ___." I'll give you the first word of the phrase. You fill in the end.

Example: Play --> GALLERY (play to the gallery)

First answers are all four letters long

1. Word

2. Key

3. Exception

4. Talk

The next answers are five letters long

5. Cut

6. Off

7. Hail

8. Pedal

9. Dressed

10. Preach

Now six letters

11. Back

12. Heir

Now eight letters or more

13. Rise

14. Nose

The last answers have more than one word

15. Good

16. Journey

Last week's challenge:There are two answers to this one, and you have to get them both. Name two tasty things to eat, each in eight letters, in which the only consonant letters are L and P.

Challenge answer: lollipop, apple pie

Winner: Denise Kale of Santa Barbara, Calif.

This week's challenge: These week's challenge comes from Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of an informal term for a beverage. Now say it in Pig Latin, and you'll have an informal term for another beverage. What two beverages are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 17,at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.