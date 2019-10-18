Toddler Gives Firefighters Manicures

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Fire Captain Kevin Lloyd responded to a car accident. At the scene, he found a woman and her young daughter. Their car had been rear-ended. They weren't hurt, just shaken up, especially the little girl, who was sitting in the backseat. When he was trying to calm her down, Captain Lloyd noticed she was holding onto bottles of nail polish. And he suggested, hey, maybe she should paint his nails. Soon, the little girl was smiling with delight. And the firefighter walked away with a purple manicure.