New Technology Uses Artificial Intelligence To Screen Job Applicants

Should artificial intelligence be used to screen job applicants? That’s the question surrounding a recruiting technology company called HireVue, that’s now using AI to analyze the faces of job candidates.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Drew Harwell( @drewharwell), who covers artificial intelligence for The Washington Post.

Here & Nowreceived this statement from HireVue:

HireVue upholds the highest levels of rigor and ethics as we increase hiring process fairness and objectivity. For more than 10 years, our technology has helped a wider pool of job seekers apply for openings and has enabled companies to more quickly find the most qualified and diverse candidates.

Our video interviews are not intended to replace human decision-making, but rather to enhance the initial screening step, ensuring that candidates are not dismissed based on name, gender, age, race, GPA or career gaps—decisions that too often occur with traditional resume screens despite these factors having no correlation to job success. Our technology is rooted in validated behavioral science.

We remove bias by constantly testing our algorithms and reviewing our approach with input from external data science researchers, social scientists and educators. And we have never used facial recognition or scanning technology to identify candidates. Customers have increased the diversity of their new hires by upwards of 55 percent in one year, regularly achieve world-class candidate net promoter scores and agree that the technology is a force for good.

