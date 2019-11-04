© 2020 WFAE
The Talk Market: How Stories and Psychology Shape Our Economic Lives

By Shankar Vedantam
Thomas LuTara BoyleJennifer Schmidt
Published November 4, 2019 at 6:18 PM EST
Businessman climbs high with a ladder to communicate with the dollar

Many people think of the economy as following a set of fairly scientific principles.

We buy more if things are cheap. We buy less if they're expensive. Companies hire more people if it looks like the economy is growing. They cut back if it looks like things are going to tank. Or say you're in charge of the Federal Reserve. Economic indicators help decide whether to raise or lower interest rates.

All of this seems very rational, very mathematical.

But Nobel Prize winner and economist Robert Shiller suggests that this kind of thinking might be too narrow.

This week on Hidden Brain, we talk with Shiller about the role stories play in our economic lives — not just the purchases we make as individuals, but the fate of entire economic systems.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain.
Thomas Lu
Thomas Lu is an assistant producer for Hidden Brain.
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain.
Jennifer Schmidt
Jennifer Schmidt is a senior producer for Hidden Brain.
