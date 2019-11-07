Lottery Player Drives Away, Leaving Winning Ticket At Store

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 70-year-old woman in Baltimore waltzed into a convenience store to play a virtual horse race. It was her usual game. She played it many times before. But this time, she won more than 12,000 bucks. She raced out to tell her partner. They were well on their way down the road when he asked to see the proof. She went to show him the ticket, and she couldn't find it. They had to drive all the way back, and the kindly cashier had it waiting for her on the counter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.