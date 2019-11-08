© 2020 WFAE
Dylan Evans: Are Some People Just Better At Taking Risks?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 8, 2019 at 9:27 AM EST

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Risk.

About Dylan Evan's TED Talk

Dylan Evans spent years studying pro gamblers and found that the savviest risk-takers are better at calculating probability. He says we can make better decisions by learning from expert gamblers.

About Dylan Evans

Dylan Evans is a risk intelligence expert who serves as the CEO and the founder of Projection Point, a company that creates risk intelligence training programs for clients.

He has written several books, including Risk Intelligence: How to Live with Uncertainty and Emotion: The Science of Sentiment.

Evans received a PhD in philosophy from the London School of Economics and has held academic appointments at King's College London, the University of Bath, the University of the West of England, and University College Cork.

