Canadian Tests Tax Laws With Move By Canoe

Published November 13, 2019 at 5:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Canadian teacher John Konecny did not want to give up a tax deduction. The CBC says he's moved annually for decades between two teaching jobs and always deducted the moving expenses - until they were denied. So he made a point. He ditched the moving van last year, loaded a canoe and paddled more than 200 miles. His expenses included bags of ice, park receipts and firewood. And those expenses were accepted. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition