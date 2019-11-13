Message In A Bottle Found

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. College student Max Vredenburgh says he wrote a message when he was 10 years old. It included important information, like, hello, my name is Max. I like apples. Also, I like outer space. He put the letter in a bottle and threw it in the ocean in Massachusetts. It took nine years, but recently, someone found that bottle on a beach in France and sent Max a note in the mail. Just amazing, right? - someone actually wrote a letter in 2019. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.