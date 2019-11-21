READ: Fiona Hill, David Holmes Opening Statements For Thursday's Impeachment Hearing

Two more witnesses testify Thursday morning in front of the House Intelligence Committee, marking the end of this week's public impeachment hearings.

Fiona Hill, the former Russia director for the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, are appearing before investigators.

Over the past three days, lawmakers have spent hours questioning a total of nine U.S. officials (including Hill and Holmes).

No additional hearings have been announced by the Intelligence Committee.

Fiona Hill

Hill previously testified behind closed doors on Oct. 14.

In her closed-door testimony, Hill told investigators that she had expressed concerns to members of the NSC over the work in Ukraine being conducted by top members of the Trump White House.

Notably, Hill testified that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland openly referred to a quid pro quo between the U.S. and Ukraine in a meeting on July 10, saying the White House would not plan a meeting with the president of Ukraine until the country announced it was launching investigations.

Sondland confirmed this event in his Wednesday public testimony.

Read her opening statement here.

David Holmes

Holmes was added to the hearing lineup following his closed-door testimony on Nov. 15.

In his testimony, Holmes confirmed he had been able to hear President Trump's voice on a call between Sondland and the president on July 26.

Holmes said that on the phone call Sondland and Trump spoke about the investigations that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce.

The July 26 phone call was also confirmed by Sondland in his Wednesday testimony.

Read his opening statement here.

