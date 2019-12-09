Performance Artist Eats Banana Which Was Part Of Exhibit

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Over the years, many have declared, good artists copy; great artists steal. After a stunt over the weekend, you may also say hungry artists eat. Last week, we told you about a $120,000 banana duct-taped to a white wall at Miami's Art Basel. The exhibit, called "Comedian," got a whole lot of attention for its absurdity. After the performance artist peeled it off the wall and ate it, we are reminded of its utility. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.