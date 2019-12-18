© 2020 WFAE
Rescue Group Holds Stakeouts To See Who's Putting Hats On Pigeons

Published December 18, 2019 at 6:56 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Las Vegas, someone is still putting tiny hats on pigeons. Bird lovers are worried. A rescue group has been holding stakeouts. The group said they nabbed a bird in a red hat earlier this week. They called him Cluck Norris. The hat appeared to be glued to his head, so they plan to take him to the vet. Yesterday, they caught another one - Billy the Pidge. Still loose, wearing a pink hat, is Coolamity Jane. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

